2009

Charlie & Boots

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 2nd, 2009

Studio

Instinct Entertainment

Paul Hogan plays Charlie McFarland and Shane Jacobson plays his estranged son, Boots. After a family tragedy Charlie and Boots try and put their differences aside and head off on the road trip of a lifetime - from regional Victoria to the Cape York Peninsula - they overcome many challenges to reach their dream - to fish off the northern most tip of Australia.

Cast

Paul HoganCharlie
Shane JacobsonBoots
Roy BillingRoly
Morgan GriffinJess
Jess BrownellTristan
Bec AshaGunbar Waitress

