Charlie & Boots

Paul Hogan plays Charlie McFarland and Shane Jacobson plays his estranged son, Boots. After a family tragedy Charlie and Boots try and put their differences aside and head off on the road trip of a lifetime - from regional Victoria to the Cape York Peninsula - they overcome many challenges to reach their dream - to fish off the northern most tip of Australia.
|Paul Hogan
|Charlie
|Shane Jacobson
|Boots
|Roy Billing
|Roly
|Morgan Griffin
|Jess
|Jess Brownell
|Tristan
|Bec Asha
|Gunbar Waitress
View Full Cast >