Charlie Bubbles, a writer, up from the working class of Manchester, England, who, in the course of becoming prematurely rich and famous, has mislaid a writer's basic tool - the capacity to feel and to respond. Now he must visit his estranged wife and son, whom he has set up on a farm outside his native city. His journey accidentally becomes an attempt to reestablish his connections with life, people, and his own history
|Billie Whitelaw
|Lottie Bubbles
|Liza Minnelli
|Eliza
|Colin Blakely
|Smokey Pickles
|Richard Pearson
|Accountant
|Peter Sallis
|Solicitor
|Nicholas Phipps
|Agent
