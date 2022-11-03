Not Available

Charlie Bubbles

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Memorial Enterprises

Charlie Bubbles, a writer, up from the working class of Manchester, England, who, in the course of becoming prematurely rich and famous, has mislaid a writer's basic tool - the capacity to feel and to respond. Now he must visit his estranged wife and son, whom he has set up on a farm outside his native city. His journey accidentally becomes an attempt to reestablish his connections with life, people, and his own history

Cast

Billie WhitelawLottie Bubbles
Liza MinnelliEliza
Colin BlakelySmokey Pickles
Richard PearsonAccountant
Peter SallisSolicitor
Nicholas PhippsAgent

