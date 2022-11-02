Charlie Chan in Paris

Charlie's visit to Paris, ostensibly a vacation, is really a mission to investigate a bond-forgery racket. But his agent, apache dancer Nardi is killed before she can tell him much. The case, complicated by a false murder accusation for banker's daughter Yvette, climaxes with a strange journey through the Paris sewers.
|Warner Oland
|Charlie Chan
|Mary Brian
|Yvette Lamartine
|Thomas Beck
|Victor Descartes
|John Miljan
|Albert Dufresne
|Erik Rhodes
|Max Corday
|Murray Kinnell
|Henri Latouche
