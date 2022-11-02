Not Available

Charlie Chan in Paris

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fox Film Corporation

Charlie's visit to Paris, ostensibly a vacation, is really a mission to investigate a bond-forgery racket. But his agent, apache dancer Nardi is killed before she can tell him much. The case, complicated by a false murder accusation for banker's daughter Yvette, climaxes with a strange journey through the Paris sewers.

Cast

Warner OlandCharlie Chan
Mary BrianYvette Lamartine
Thomas BeckVictor Descartes
John MiljanAlbert Dufresne
Erik RhodesMax Corday
Murray KinnellHenri Latouche

