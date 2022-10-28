Charlie Chan in Reno

Mary Whitman has gone to Reno to obtain a divorce. While there she is arrested on suspicion of murdering a fellow guest at her hotel (which specializes in divorcers). There are many others at the hotel who wanted the victim out of the way. Charlie comes from his home in Honolulu to solve the murder.
|Ricardo Cortez
|Dr. Ainsley
|Phyllis Brooks
|Vivian Wells
|Slim Summerville
|Sheriff Tombstone Fletcher
|Kane Richmond
|Curtis Whitman
|Victor Sen Yung
|Jimmy Chan
|Pauline Moore
|Mary Whitman
