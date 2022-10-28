1939

Charlie Chan in Reno

  • Thriller

June 15th, 1939

20th Century Fox

Mary Whitman has gone to Reno to obtain a divorce. While there she is arrested on suspicion of murdering a fellow guest at her hotel (which specializes in divorcers). There are many others at the hotel who wanted the victim out of the way. Charlie comes from his home in Honolulu to solve the murder.

Ricardo CortezDr. Ainsley
Phyllis BrooksVivian Wells
Slim SummervilleSheriff Tombstone Fletcher
Kane RichmondCurtis Whitman
Victor Sen YungJimmy Chan
Pauline MooreMary Whitman

