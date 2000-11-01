Charlie's Angels

Aspects of this take on the 1970s hit TV series are similar to the original show :Angels Dylan, Natalie and Alex still work for Charlie and interface with Bosley. They still flip their hair, stop traffic with a smile and kick butt. The differences are the unsubtle humor, the martial arts training and the high-tech premise: This time, they're hot on the trail of stolen software.
|Cameron Diaz
|Natalie Cook
|Lucy Liu
|Alex Munday
|Drew Barrymore
|Dylan Sanders
|Bill Murray
|John Bosley
|John Forsythe
|Charles Townsend
|Sam Rockwell
|Eric Knox
View Full Cast >