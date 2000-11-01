2000

Charlie's Angels

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Release Date

November 1st, 2000

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Aspects of this take on the 1970s hit TV series are similar to the original show :Angels Dylan, Natalie and Alex still work for Charlie and interface with Bosley. They still flip their hair, stop traffic with a smile and kick butt. The differences are the unsubtle humor, the martial arts training and the high-tech premise: This time, they're hot on the trail of stolen software.

Cast

Cameron DiazNatalie Cook
Lucy LiuAlex Munday
Drew BarrymoreDylan Sanders
Bill MurrayJohn Bosley
John ForsytheCharles Townsend
Sam RockwellEric Knox

