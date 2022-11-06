Chasing Killer Storms

Not Available

Almost everyone is fascinated by the awesome power of tornadoes and hurricanes. But some scientists and adventure-seekers will do everything possible to experience the "birth" of a tornado, or to look directly into the eye of a hurricane. They fear the destructive force of these natural phenomenon and at the same time are inexorably drawn to them. In this action-packed program, filmmaker Udo Maurer accompanies these tornado hunters, as they stalk their prey across the great plains of America's Midwest. Maurer's documentary team is also on board as crack meteorologists in specially equipped military aircraft, penetrating to the eye of Hurricane Bertha in an attempt to predict when and where this massive storm will reach landfall. A second camera team remains on land, following the frantic evacuation attempts in North Carolina and witnessing the arrival of the tremendous gale.