2003

Chasing Papi

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 15th, 2003

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

Playboy Thomas Fuentes has so far been able to skate by in life on good looks and charm alone. But when his duplicitous relationships with three women -- impassioned waitress Cici, meticulous lawyer Lorena and bored socialite Patricia -- spiral out of control, he suffers a mental breakdown. His doctor recommends that he choose just one girlfriend -- but can he choose in time before they discover his deception?

Cast

Roselyn SánchezLorena
Sofía VergaraCici
Jaci VelasquezPatricia
Eduardo VerásteguiThomas Fuentes
Lisa VidalCarmen
Freddy RodríguezVictor

View Full Cast >

Images