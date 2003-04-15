Chasing Papi

Playboy Thomas Fuentes has so far been able to skate by in life on good looks and charm alone. But when his duplicitous relationships with three women -- impassioned waitress Cici, meticulous lawyer Lorena and bored socialite Patricia -- spiral out of control, he suffers a mental breakdown. His doctor recommends that he choose just one girlfriend -- but can he choose in time before they discover his deception?
|Roselyn Sánchez
|Lorena
|Sofía Vergara
|Cici
|Jaci Velasquez
|Patricia
|Eduardo Verástegui
|Thomas Fuentes
|Lisa Vidal
|Carmen
|Freddy Rodríguez
|Victor
View Full Cast >