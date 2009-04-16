Inspired by a true story, "Chasing the Green" tells the story of two young brothers who become millionaires during the early 1990s. Their ambition and drive lead them into conflict with FTC officials, where an over-zealous bureaucrat attempts to destroy their company. The older brother, tries to reconcile the current crisis with conflicts in his own relationships, primarily with his current girlfriend.
|Ryan Hurst
|Ross Franklin
|Heather McComb
|Lynn
|Ramfis Myrthil
|A & R Gofer
|Jeremy London
|Adam Franklin
