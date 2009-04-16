2009

Chasing the Green

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 16th, 2009

Studio

Igolf Productions

Inspired by a true story, "Chasing the Green" tells the story of two young brothers who become millionaires during the early 1990s. Their ambition and drive lead them into conflict with FTC officials, where an over-zealous bureaucrat attempts to destroy their company. The older brother, tries to reconcile the current crisis with conflicts in his own relationships, primarily with his current girlfriend.

Cast

Ryan HurstRoss Franklin
Heather McCombLynn
Ramfis MyrthilA & R Gofer
Jeremy LondonAdam Franklin

