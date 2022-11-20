Not Available

Chasing the Touge takes you inside the world of canyon racing where adrenaline junkies race through the "touge," or mountain passes, pushing their cars and driving abilities to the limit. Follow drifters, rally racers, and tuners who run the canyons as they aspire to break into the world of professional motorsports. Experience the sights and sounds of pushing triple digits downhill on twisty mountain roads and get a taste of why these people risk their lives running the touge. From midnight runs to drifting and rally racing, Chasing The Touge holds nothing back. It is all about you vs. the mountain. How far can you push it without going over the edge?