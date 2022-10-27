Chatô, The King of Brazil

Not Available

Biopic of Assis Chateaubriand, also known as Chatô. He was the first magnate of communications in Brazil, especially between the late 1930s and early 1960s has come to be called the brazilian Citizen Kane. Founder of the Daily Associates, TV Tupi and the São Paulo Art Museum. He was a senator of the Republic and had a close relationship and controversy with President Getulio Vargas. Based on the book by Fernando Morais. Directed and produced by Guilherme Fontes, the film went into production in 1995 and ended in 1999. The material was then shelved due to the suspicion that, in the first attempt to launch himself as a director, Guilherme Fontes has engaged in a great misuse scandal of government funds for the cinema and culture. The film was completed in 2015.