2009

Che: Part Two

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Release Date

January 23rd, 2009

Studio

Wild Bunch

After the Cuban Revolution, Che is at the height of his fame and power. Then he disappears, re-emerging incognito in Bolivia, where he organizes a small group of Cuban comrades and Bolivian recruits to start the great Latin American Revolution. Through this story, we come to understand how Che remains a symbol of idealism and heroism that lives in the hearts of people around the world.

Cast

Benicio del ToroErnesto Che Guevara
Catalina Sandino MorenoAleida March
Franka PotenteTania (Haydee Tamara Bunke Bider)
Demián BichirFidel Castro
Óscar JaenadaDarío (David Ardiazola)
Rodrigo SantoroRaúl Castro

