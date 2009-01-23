Che: Part Two

After the Cuban Revolution, Che is at the height of his fame and power. Then he disappears, re-emerging incognito in Bolivia, where he organizes a small group of Cuban comrades and Bolivian recruits to start the great Latin American Revolution. Through this story, we come to understand how Che remains a symbol of idealism and heroism that lives in the hearts of people around the world.
|Benicio del Toro
|Ernesto Che Guevara
|Catalina Sandino Moreno
|Aleida March
|Franka Potente
|Tania (Haydee Tamara Bunke Bider)
|Demián Bichir
|Fidel Castro
|Óscar Jaenada
|Darío (David Ardiazola)
|Rodrigo Santoro
|Raúl Castro
