Spanning the incredible 35-plus-year career of pop rock legends Cheap Trick, this music video anthology features 18 of the band's biggest songs, including their 1988 smash hit, "The Flame." Chronicling just about every career up and down, this program's highlights include "Can't Stop Falling in Love," "Wherever Would I Be," "Never Had a Lot to Lose," "I Can't Take It," "If You Want My Love," "I Want You to Want Me" and "Ain't That a Shame."