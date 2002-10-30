While other kids buy into countless hours of studying just so they can get a mark in some teacher's report book, Handsome Davis sees it as nothing more than a system of control over your mind. That's why Handsome and his three best friends Sammy, Victor and the cribsheet genius Applebee have banded together and found ways to cheat on their tests all through their school years.
|Elden Henson
|Sammy
|Matthew Lawrence
|Victor
|Martin Starr
|Applebee
|Griffin Dunne
|Mr. Davis
|Maggie Lawson
|Julie
|Mary Tyler Moore
|Mrs. Stark
View Full Cast >