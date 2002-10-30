2002

Cheats

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 2002

Studio

FilmEngine

While other kids buy into countless hours of studying just so they can get a mark in some teacher's report book, Handsome Davis sees it as nothing more than a system of control over your mind. That's why Handsome and his three best friends Sammy, Victor and the cribsheet genius Applebee have banded together and found ways to cheat on their tests all through their school years.

Cast

Elden HensonSammy
Matthew LawrenceVictor
Martin StarrApplebee
Griffin DunneMr. Davis
Maggie LawsonJulie
Mary Tyler MooreMrs. Stark

