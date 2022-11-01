Not Available

Cheer Cheer Cheer!

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Momoko (Yui Aragaki) is a quiet and lonely high school girl who's only passion is to cheer traditional cheer squad, but all she could gather were good for nothing guys, who could not find places in school. They start the cheer squad with a disaster, but when they finally find the true meaning of "cheering" someone, their passion becomes power and gives strength to those that are cheered.

Cast

Yui AragakiMomoyama Momoko
Kento NagayamaRyotaro Yamamoto
Takashi NaitôGenzo Yanagihara
Tokio Emoto Joji Endo
Shota SometaniTamura Akira
Nana AkiyamaNatsuko

