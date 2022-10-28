Chelovek, kotoryy znal vsyo

A man attempts to commit suicide and, as a result, unexpectedly acquires the phenomenal ability to immediately answer any question. A modest and harmless individual, he becomes a target for all - from women to criminal bosses and even foreign special services. Some try to use him, others try to murder him, but the ordinary man keeps living according to the dictates of his own conscience.
|Ekaterina Guseva
|Ирина
|Egor Beroev
|Александр Безукладников
|James Derrick
|Theater Patron
|Igor Gasparyan
|Ruslan
