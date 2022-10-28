Not Available

Chelovek, kotoryy znal vsyo

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

U-Film Malta

A man attempts to commit suicide and, as a result, unexpectedly acquires the phenomenal ability to immediately answer any question. A modest and harmless individual, he becomes a target for all - from women to criminal bosses and even foreign special services. Some try to use him, others try to murder him, but the ordinary man keeps living according to the dictates of his own conscience.

Cast

Ekaterina GusevaИрина
Egor BeroevАлександр Безукладников
James DerrickTheater Patron
Igor GasparyanRuslan

