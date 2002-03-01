Chelsea FC - Season Review 2002/03

Not Available

Chelsea enjoyed out best run of form for some time in 2002-03, finishing fourth in the Premiership with a memorable last day of the season victory against fellow Champions League hopefuls Liverpool. However, this was not just a late flurry from Claudio Ranieri's quality west London side. Two memorable goal-rich cup runs took the Blues to the quarter-finals of both the Worthington and FA Cups, dismissed only by Manchester United, and Arsenal after a replay. The season saw some of the best performances of his life from Chelsea's veteran striker Gianfranco Zola, who defied all records and expectations with cheeky free-kicks and several spectacular acrobatic goals. Goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini won plaudits for the consistently brilliant performances that proved he is surely Chelsea's finest keeper since Peter Bonetti. Frank Lampard, too, demonstrated week in week out the excellent England midfield form of which Chelsea fans have always believed him capable.