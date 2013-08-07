2013

Chennai Express

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 7th, 2013

Studio

Red Chillies Entertainment

Rahul embarks on a journey to a small town in Tamil Nadu to fulfill the last wish of his grandfather: to have his ashes immersed in the Holy water of Rameshwaram. En route, he meets a woman hailing from a unique family down South. As they find love through this journey in the exuberant lands of South India, an unanticipated drive awaits them.

Cast

Shah Rukh KhanRahul Mithaiwala
Deepika PadukoneMeenamma Lochini Azhagusundaram
Nikitin DheerTangaballi
ManoramaAunt
SathyarajDurgeshwara Azhagusundaram
Yogi BabuSri Lankan Smuggler

