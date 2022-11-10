When successful businessman Sam Treadwell finds that his android wife, Cherry model 2000 has blown a fuse, he hires sexy renegade tracker E. Johnson to find her exact duplicate. But as their journey to replace his perfect mate leads them into the treacherous and lawless region of 'The Zone', Treadwell learns the hard way that the perfect woman is made not of computer chips and diodes.
|David Andrews
|Sam Treadwell
|Pamela Gidley
|Cherry 2000
|Ben Johnson
|Six Fingered Jake
|Marshall Bell
|Bill
|Harry Carey, Jr.
|Snappy Tom
|Laurence Fishburne
|Glu Glu Lawyer
View Full Cast >