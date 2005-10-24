Chicks With Sticks

The story takes the battle of the sexes into the hockey arena, as Paula Taymore - who almost once made the Olympic team - finds herself drawn into a challenge match against an irritating local men's squad. Fresh from a painful divorce, and doubting herself, Paula must make a winner out of an explosive, irreverent crew of women hockey players who flock to her town, Red Deer Alberta, to assemble the team.
|Margot Kidder
|Jason Priestley
|Jessalyn Gilsig
|Paula Taymore
|Pascale Hutton
|Charlene Manski
View Full Cast >