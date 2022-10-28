Chief Crazy Horse

When young Crazy Horse, of whom great things were predicted, wins his bride, rival Little Big Man goes to villainous traders with evidence of gold in the sacred Lakota burial ground. Of course, a new gold rush starts despite all treaties, and Crazy Horse becomes military leader of his people. Initial Indian victories lead to the inevitable result. Uniquely, all is told from the Indian perspective.
|Victor Mature
|Crazy Horse
|Suzan Ball
|Black Shawl
|John Lund
|Major Twist
|Ray Danton
|Little Big Man
|Keith Larsen
|Flying Hawk
|Paul Guilfoyle
|Worm
