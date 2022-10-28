1955

Chief Crazy Horse

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 30th, 1955

Studio

Universal Pictures

When young Crazy Horse, of whom great things were predicted, wins his bride, rival Little Big Man goes to villainous traders with evidence of gold in the sacred Lakota burial ground. Of course, a new gold rush starts despite all treaties, and Crazy Horse becomes military leader of his people. Initial Indian victories lead to the inevitable result. Uniquely, all is told from the Indian perspective.

Cast

Victor MatureCrazy Horse
Suzan BallBlack Shawl
John LundMajor Twist
Ray DantonLittle Big Man
Keith LarsenFlying Hawk
Paul GuilfoyleWorm

