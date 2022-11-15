Chikara: Chikarasaurus Rex

Not Available

Our annual end-of-summer spectacular "Chikarasaurus Rex" sees us return to homebase after a string of tour dates across the region! The finals of the Johnny Kidd Invitational is our featured bout, to say nothing of two championship matches! Per the Director of Fun, a portion of the card is carved out for the Open Challenges of The Crucible, conducted under their system of rules. BLANK attempts to erase Penelope Ford from CHIKARA, while Missile Assault Man is looking to cut a direct path to his rematch with Hallowicked! Featured here is the final CHIKARA appearance of Joey Janela, wrestling's resident "Bad Boy"!