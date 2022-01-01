CHIKARA: National Pro Wrestling Day 2015

Not Available

Sunday, February 8th, 2015 1 National Pro Wrestling Day 2015 Event Intro with Gavin Loudspeaker 2 Fire Ant vs Juan Francisco de Coronado 3 Independent Wrestling Ambassador Award presentation by Mike Quackenbush 4 The Bloc Party vs Osirian Portal 5 Shynron vs Max Smashmaster 6 Ashley Remington vs Drew Gulak 7 Gavin Loudspeaker speaks about The SEVA Foundation 8 Old Fashioned vs Los Ice Creams 9 Blaster McMassive vs Mr. Touchdown 10 Princess KimberLee vs Jenny Rose 11 N_R_G vs Flying Francis 12 22-Person Tag Team Match