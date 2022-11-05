Not Available

Child in the House

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A lonely child must stay with her uncaring aunt and uncle after her mother is hospitalized. Her estranged father is a fugitive. For love and companionship, the eleven-year old girl becomes friends with the housemaid. When at long last, she meets her dad, she must vow to never reveal his location to the police.

Cast

Eric PortmanHenry Acheson
Stanley BakerStephen Lorimer
Mandy MillerElizabeth Lorimer
Dora BryanCassie
Percy HerbertDet. Sgt. Taylor
Joan BenhamVera McNally

View Full Cast >

Images