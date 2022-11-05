Child in the House

A lonely child must stay with her uncaring aunt and uncle after her mother is hospitalized. Her estranged father is a fugitive. For love and companionship, the eleven-year old girl becomes friends with the housemaid. When at long last, she meets her dad, she must vow to never reveal his location to the police.
|Eric Portman
|Henry Acheson
|Stanley Baker
|Stephen Lorimer
|Mandy Miller
|Elizabeth Lorimer
|Dora Bryan
|Cassie
|Percy Herbert
|Det. Sgt. Taylor
|Joan Benham
|Vera McNally
View Full Cast >