Child of Divorce

An eight-year-old girl is an unwilling and disturbed witness of parental quarrels in her home, and when the parents finally secure a divorce, the judge decrees that the young girl live with her mother for eight months and her father the other four months. The divided life affects her both mentally and physically.
|Regis Toomey
|Ray Carter
|Madge Meredith
|Joan Carter Benton
|Walter Reed
|Michael Benton
|Una O'Connor
|Nora, the Maid
|Doris Merrick
|Louise Norman
|Harry Cheshire
|Judge
