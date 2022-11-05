1946

Child of Divorce

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 13th, 1946

Studio

An eight-year-old girl is an unwilling and disturbed witness of parental quarrels in her home, and when the parents finally secure a divorce, the judge decrees that the young girl live with her mother for eight months and her father the other four months. The divided life affects her both mentally and physically.

Cast

Regis ToomeyRay Carter
Madge MeredithJoan Carter Benton
Walter ReedMichael Benton
Una O'ConnorNora, the Maid
Doris MerrickLouise Norman
Harry CheshireJudge

