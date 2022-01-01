1991

Child's Play 3

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 29th, 1991

Studio

Universal Pictures

It's been eight years since the events in the second film, we now see that Andy is a teenager who has been enrolled in a military school. Play Pals Toy Company decides to re-release its Good Guys line, feeling that after all this time, the bad publicity has died down. As they re-used old materials, the spirit of Charles Lee Ray once again comes to life.

Cast

Justin WhalinAndy Barclay
Perrey ReevesKristen De Silva
Jeremy SylversRonald Tyler
Travis FineBrett C. Shelton
Dean JacobsonHarold Aubrey Whitehurst
Brad DourifChucky (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images