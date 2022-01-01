Child's Play 3

It's been eight years since the events in the second film, we now see that Andy is a teenager who has been enrolled in a military school. Play Pals Toy Company decides to re-release its Good Guys line, feeling that after all this time, the bad publicity has died down. As they re-used old materials, the spirit of Charles Lee Ray once again comes to life.
|Justin Whalin
|Andy Barclay
|Perrey Reeves
|Kristen De Silva
|Jeremy Sylvers
|Ronald Tyler
|Travis Fine
|Brett C. Shelton
|Dean Jacobson
|Harold Aubrey Whitehurst
|Brad Dourif
|Chucky (voice)
