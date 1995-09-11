1995

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Release Date

September 11th, 1995

Studio

Trans Atlantic Entertainment

Two young Gatlin residents are orphaned after the younger brother kills their father. The terror of Gatlin goes urban when the two boys are placed in the custody of two foster parents in the city. The younger brother takes some corn seeds along for the road and plants them in the courtyard of an abandoned warehouse, bringing "He Who Walks Behind the Rows" to the city.

Cast

Ron MelendezJoshua Porter
Jim MetzlerWilliam Porter
Nancy Lee GrahnAmanda Porter
Jon ClairMalcom Elkman
Mari MorrowMaria Elkman
Michael EnsignFather Frank Nolan

