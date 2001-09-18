Children Underground follows the story of five street children, aged eight to sixteen who live in a subway station in Bucharest, Romania. The street kids are encountered daily by commuting adults, who pass them by in the station as they starve, swindle, and steal, all while searching desperately for a fresh can of paint to get high with.
|Mihai Alexandre Tudose
|Himself
|Violeta 'Macarena' Rosu
|Herself
|Ana Turturica
|Herself
|Marian Turturica
|Himself
|Alexandru Beschina
|Himself
|Florin Ionut Calciu
|Himself
