2001

Children Underground

  • Documentary

Release Date

September 18th, 2001

Children Underground follows the story of five street children, aged eight to sixteen who live in a subway station in Bucharest, Romania. The street kids are encountered daily by commuting adults, who pass them by in the station as they starve, swindle, and steal, all while searching desperately for a fresh can of paint to get high with.

Cast

Mihai Alexandre TudoseHimself
Violeta 'Macarena' RosuHerself
Ana TurturicaHerself
Marian TurturicaHimself
Alexandru BeschinaHimself
Florin Ionut CalciuHimself

