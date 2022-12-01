Not Available

Children's Rights in Afghanistan

United Nations assistance mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in collaboration with Radio and television Afghanistan produced a series of documentaries that explores the last decade of efforts by UN agencies and international community to help Afghanistan rebuild the country. The documentary series examines the challenges, achievements and failures of these efforts and programmers by focusing on the most important issues such as women, police force, peace, drug, education, human rights, election, health, and children.

