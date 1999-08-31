Chill Factor

A store clerk and an ice cream truck driver are thrown together when a dying scientist entrusts them with a deadly chemical kept in ice. This chemical will kill every living thing once it melts. They have to take the chemical codenamed 'Elvis' to the next nearest military base while being chased by terrorists who want it to hold the country for ransom.
|Cuba Gooding Jr.
|Arlo
|Skeet Ulrich
|Tim Mason
|Peter Firth
|Col. Andrew Brynner
|David Paymer
|Dr. Richard Long
|Daniel Hugh Kelly
|Col. Leo Vitelli
|Judson Mills
|Dennis
View Full Cast >