Director Don Siegel's 1953 World War II drama, about American soldiers undertaking a mission to capture a Japanese admiral who had survived an air crash in China, stars Edmond O'Brien, Barry Sullivan, Jocelyn Brando, Leo Gordon, Philip Ahn, Richard Loo, Frank Wilcox, Dabbs Greer, Alvy Moore, Leon Askin, Todd Karns and Dayton Lummis.