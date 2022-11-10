Private eye Jake Gittes lives off the murky moral climate of sunbaked, pre-World War II Southern California. Hired by a beautiful socialite to investigate her husband's extra-marital affair, Gittes is swept into a maelstrom of double dealings and deadly deceits, uncovering a web of personal and political scandals that come crashing together.
|Jack Nicholson
|Jake Gittes
|Faye Dunaway
|Evelyn Cross Mulwray
|John Huston
|Noah Cross
|Perry Lopez
|Lieutenant Lou Escobar
|John Hillerman
|Russ Yelburton
|Roman Polanski
|Man with Knife
View Full Cast >