1974

Chinatown

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 19th, 1974

Studio

Paramount

Private eye Jake Gittes lives off the murky moral climate of sunbaked, pre-World War II Southern California. Hired by a beautiful socialite to investigate her husband's extra-marital affair, Gittes is swept into a maelstrom of double dealings and deadly deceits, uncovering a web of personal and political scandals that come crashing together.

Cast

Jack NicholsonJake Gittes
Faye DunawayEvelyn Cross Mulwray
John HustonNoah Cross
Perry LopezLieutenant Lou Escobar
John HillermanRuss Yelburton
Roman PolanskiMan with Knife

Images