1929

Chinatown Nights

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 1929

Studio

Paramount

Joan Fry, a society woman, falls in love with Chuck Riley, the white-leader of a powerful gang in Chinatown, and he quickly drags her down into the depths with him. But seeing her so much in love with him causes him to realize he isl in love with her, and he determines to lift her up again. "Boston" Charley, the rival gang-leader, has other plans.

Cast

Wallace BeeryChuck Riley
Florence VidorJoan Fry
Warner OlandBoston Charley
Jack OakieThe Reporter
Inez Marion
Frank ChewThe Gambler

Images