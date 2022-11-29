Chinchilla Arsehole, eyey

Not Available

In Rimini Protokoll’s new production, Christian Hempel steps onto the stage for the first time, together with musician and geriatric nurse Benjamin Jürgens and politician Bijan Kaffenberger. They also have Tourette. Collectively with musician Barbara Morgenstern, they put theatre to the test: to what degree can theatre tolerate an absence of intent? How much protection can theatre offer? And after the applause is over, it may become clear that this piece isn’t really about Tourette. It is actually about the audience, about theatre and about the fear of losing control.