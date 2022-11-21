ChinnaPoove MellaPesu

Not Available

Raja, a clever student, challenges Rekha, a rich and arrogant girl, to become the number one student. Rekha is the daughter of Michael. She loses but she falls in love with Raja. David, a former student, is now an alcoholic. During his college days, he fell in love with Esther but Shanthi was in love with David. Michael, Esther's father, was against their love. He beat David to death and Esther committed suicide but David survived. David tries to help the young lovers against Michael.