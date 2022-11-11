Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers Volume 1

Not Available

No crime is too small for the Rescue Rangers! Join the courageous Chip 'n' Dale along with their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Zipper, and Monterey Jack as they face off against some of the most outrageous villains the world has ever seen in this fun-filled 3-disc collection. Whether investigating stolen peanut supplies at the local zoo or thwarting the plans of the evil Fat Cat and his gang, the Rescue Rangers use their unique perspective to solve mysteries that leave the police baffled. So climb aboard the Rangermobile, and set off for a wild ride with CHIP 'N' DALE RESCUE RANGERS! This three-disc Volume 1 collection holds the first 27 episodes of "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers".