Charan's father (Surya) witnesses 'Bhai' (Ashish Vidyarthi) murder a man so he tries to kill him and his wife. The father dies while the mother might survive, so the money to operate her requires Charan to sacrifice his freedom and go to jail on someone's behalf. 12 years later, he is in Bangkok working for a travel agency and in love with a spoilt rich brat Sanjana (Neha Sharma). She comes to Bangkok and his agency takes care of her tour. She falls for him too, but his real motive is revenge.