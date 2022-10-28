Not Available

Chistilische

  • War
  • Action

This is a story about the battle for a hospital building in Grozny (Chechnya) in January 1995 between Russian Army forces and Chechen rebels supported by Arabian mujahideen and international mercenaries. Although the story is fictional, most of the characters are based on real-life prototypes and events are the compilation of true events during the Grozny Siege in the First Chechen War.

Cast

Dmitriy Nagiev
Sergey RostTankist T-80
Viktor Stepanov
Ivan GanzhaIvan, kapitan
Aleksandr Baranov

