Chiu si hung yiu oi

Lau (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) is a policeman who meets his true love (Korean actress Chiu Ngan Suk) in the emergency room of a hospital. He's being treated for severe wounds received in the line of duty, and she's being treated for an attempted suicide! But she dies, and Lau is unwilling to let her go. He pursues her case, leading to encounters with a variety of quirky individuals (including Tats Lau and Theresa Lee), and finally a freak time accident that transports the whole motley group to the era of the Three Kingdoms! Can he find a way to reclaim his love and make it back to the future?