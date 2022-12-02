Choc'late Soldiers from the USA

Not Available

Chocolate Soldiers from the USA tells the story of 140,000 Black American soldiers and thousands of British civilians who crossed a racial divide to forge an unexpected bond. While serving in a segregated military, Black men and women do much of the U.S. Army's "heavy lifting" by day, and introduce the British population to jazz, jitterbugging and Black American culture by night. For the first time, Black American soldiers experience what it is like to be treated as equals and as Americans.t