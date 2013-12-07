Christmas Belle

With her California hometown in the rearview mirror, Belle heads north on business to catalog the sale of a large mansion. While the job is a dream, the client, Hunter Lowell, is not. But, as the two spend more time together, his icy demeanor begins to melt. Although their relationship is budding, Belle’s long-time suitor, Tony, arrives, sending mixed signals to Hunter while adding chaos to the holiday season.
|Nicholas Gonzalez
|Hunter Lowell
|Mark Famiglietti
|Tony
|C. Thomas Howell
|Rex Everhart
|Sheree J. Wilson
|Angie
|Jerry Hauck
|Burny
|Cliff Mathieson
|Cliff
View Full Cast >