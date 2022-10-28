Not Available

Christmas Bounty

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ABC Family

A former bounty hunter turns into an elementary schoolteacher. Determined to have a normal life and keep her bounty hunter past a secret, she reluctantly returns home for Christmas to help save the family business by catching the one bounty that got away. But when her fiancé follows her home for the holiday, she struggles to hide her wild family business and a bounty hunter ex-boyfriend she thought she'd left behind.

Cast

Francia RaisaTara Bell
Mike MizaninMike
Will GreenbergJames
April TelekGale Bell
Michael HanusHawk Bell
Scott PateyBones

