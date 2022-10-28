Christmas Bounty

A former bounty hunter turns into an elementary schoolteacher. Determined to have a normal life and keep her bounty hunter past a secret, she reluctantly returns home for Christmas to help save the family business by catching the one bounty that got away. But when her fiancé follows her home for the holiday, she struggles to hide her wild family business and a bounty hunter ex-boyfriend she thought she'd left behind.
|Francia Raisa
|Tara Bell
|Mike Mizanin
|Mike
|Will Greenberg
|James
|April Telek
|Gale Bell
|Michael Hanus
|Hawk Bell
|Scott Patey
|Bones
