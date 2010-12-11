Christmas Cupid

Sloan is beautiful, stylish, and on the fast track to success at her public relations firm. After her client Caitlin ends up in a coma and becomes her own personal ghost of Christmas past, present, and future; she finds out first hand that her unethical ways needs to change and reuniting with a past jilted lover may be the answer.
|Ashley Benson
|Caitlin Quinn
|Christina Milian
|Sloane Spencer
|Ryan Sypek
|Jason
|Burgess Jenkins
|Andrew Craig
|Cara Mantella
|Ella
|Reagan Michelle
|Snow angel
