Christmas Decorations from Colonial Williamsburg

Even if you can't be in Williamsburg for Christmas, you can share in its holiday spirit and enjoy some of its delights at home. Let Libby Hodges Oliver and Susan Hight Rountree show you the simple techniques for making five festive decorations in the Williamsburg way, from natural materials with elegance and style. Step by Step, they demonstrate how to shape flowers, fresh fruits, greens, berries, dried pods and cones into traditional and contemporary holiday pieces. They encourage you to experiment, to embellish their designs with your imagination, and to give your Christmas a personal gift of grace and beauty that evokes the best of Williamsburg.