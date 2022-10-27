Christmas in Conway

Duncan Mayor decides the perfect Christmas present for his beloved wife, Suzy, is a ride on a real Ferris wheel, set up in their very own back yard. As a young man, it was the perfect place for a wedding proposal. Now, years later, in order to relive the experience with his wife, Duncan will go to any length to make their fantasy become a reality.
|Andy Garcia
|Duncan Mayor
|Mary-Louise Parker
|Suzy
|Mandy Moore
|Natalie
|Cheri Oteri
|Gayle Matthews
|Riley Smith
|Tommy
|Mark Jeffrey Miller
