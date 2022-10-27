Not Available

Christmas in Conway

  • Family
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sony Pictures Television

Duncan Mayor decides the perfect Christmas present for his beloved wife, Suzy, is a ride on a real Ferris wheel, set up in their very own back yard. As a young man, it was the perfect place for a wedding proposal. Now, years later, in order to relive the experience with his wife, Duncan will go to any length to make their fantasy become a reality.

Cast

Andy GarciaDuncan Mayor
Mary-Louise ParkerSuzy
Mandy MooreNatalie
Cheri OteriGayle Matthews
Riley SmithTommy
Mark Jeffrey Miller

