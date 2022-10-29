1940

Christmas in July

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

October 17th, 1940

Studio

Paramount

An office clerk loves entering contests in the hopes of someday winning a fortune and marrying the girl he loves. His latest attempt is the Maxford House Coffee Slogan Contest. As a joke, some of his co-workers put together a fake telegram which says that he won the $25,000 grand prize. As a result, he gets a promotion, buys presents for all of his family and friends, and proposes to his girl.

Cast

Ellen DrewBetsy Casey
Raymond WalburnMr Maxford
Alexander CarrMr. Shindel
William DemarestMr. Bildocker
Ernest TruexMr. J.B. Baxter
Franklin PangbornDon Hartman

