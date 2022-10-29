Christmas in July

An office clerk loves entering contests in the hopes of someday winning a fortune and marrying the girl he loves. His latest attempt is the Maxford House Coffee Slogan Contest. As a joke, some of his co-workers put together a fake telegram which says that he won the $25,000 grand prize. As a result, he gets a promotion, buys presents for all of his family and friends, and proposes to his girl.
|Ellen Drew
|Betsy Casey
|Raymond Walburn
|Mr Maxford
|Alexander Carr
|Mr. Shindel
|William Demarest
|Mr. Bildocker
|Ernest Truex
|Mr. J.B. Baxter
|Franklin Pangborn
|Don Hartman
View Full Cast >