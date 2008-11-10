2008

Christmas on Mars

  • Science Fiction
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

The film tells the story of the experiences of Major Syrtis during the first Christmas on a newly-colonized Mars. Coyne has described the film as "Maybe Eraserhead or Dead Man crossed with some kind of fantasy and space aspects, like The Wizard of Oz and maybe A Space Odyssey, and set at Christmas-time. The story that unfolds is intended to hint at childlike magic within a tragic and realistic situation."

Cast

Wayne CoyneThe Martian
Steve BurnsMajor Lowell
Fred ArmisenPhilosophical and Hymn-Singing Astronaut
Scott BookerPsychiatrist
Adam GoldbergMars Psychiatrist
Michael IvinsSunglasses-wearing Astronaut

Images