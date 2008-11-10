Christmas on Mars

The film tells the story of the experiences of Major Syrtis during the first Christmas on a newly-colonized Mars. Coyne has described the film as "Maybe Eraserhead or Dead Man crossed with some kind of fantasy and space aspects, like The Wizard of Oz and maybe A Space Odyssey, and set at Christmas-time. The story that unfolds is intended to hint at childlike magic within a tragic and realistic situation."
|Wayne Coyne
|The Martian
|Steve Burns
|Major Lowell
|Fred Armisen
|Philosophical and Hymn-Singing Astronaut
|Scott Booker
|Psychiatrist
|Adam Goldberg
|Mars Psychiatrist
|Michael Ivins
|Sunglasses-wearing Astronaut
