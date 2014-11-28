2014

Christmas Under Wraps

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 28th, 2014

Studio

Production Media Group

When a driven doctor doesn't get the prestigious position she planned for, she unexpectedly finds herself moving to a remote Alaskan town. While she meets the locals and even starts a new romance, she has to learn to let the life she planned for give way to a love she never could have imagined, and finds this festive small town is hiding one big holiday secret.

Cast

Candace Cameron BureLauren Brunell
David O'DonnellAndy Holliday
Brian Doyle-MurrayFrank Holliday
Robert PineHenry Brunell
Joyce CohenMaggie Brunell
Kendra MylnechukBillie

