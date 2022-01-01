1991

Christmas Vacation '91

  • Comedy

Release Date

December 20th, 1991

Studio

Filmauro

This coarse bedroom farce takes place at the St. Moritz ski resort over a Christmas vacation. Among the couples whose lives intersect are a widowed artist honeymooning with his second wife, a gay man traveling with his son and his lover (and hiding each from the other), a snobbish couple from Milan who have been forced to share a suite with a pair of crass Romans, etc.

Cast

Massimo BoldiMimmo
Nino FrassicaRino
Ezio GreggioLeopoldo
Ornella MutiGiuliana
Andrea RoncatoMimmo
Alberto SordiSabino

