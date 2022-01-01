Christmas Vacation '91

This coarse bedroom farce takes place at the St. Moritz ski resort over a Christmas vacation. Among the couples whose lives intersect are a widowed artist honeymooning with his second wife, a gay man traveling with his son and his lover (and hiding each from the other), a snobbish couple from Milan who have been forced to share a suite with a pair of crass Romans, etc.
|Massimo Boldi
|Mimmo
|Nino Frassica
|Rino
|Ezio Greggio
|Leopoldo
|Ornella Muti
|Giuliana
|Andrea Roncato
|Mimmo
|Alberto Sordi
|Sabino
