Christmas With Ozzie And Harriet

The original "Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet" show ran between 1952-1966, and proved to be a hugely successful sitcom. The show is something of a proto-reality show, with the events portrayed based on situations that occurred in the actors lives. Ozzie Nelson and Harriet Hilliard play themselves, and use their real names, as they adopt the familiar role of parents in a nuclear family. Their real-life kids, David and Ricky Nelson, play their offspring in the show. Laughs aplenty ensue as the cameras follows their antics, and in this release the family celebrates Christmas together. Two episodes are included: "Busy Christmas," in which the family get up to some festive hijinks; and "Late Christmas Gift," which sees the family experiencing further yuletide fun!