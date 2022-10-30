Christopher Titus: Voice in my Head

Not Available

On “Voice in My head” Titus goes after the inner idiot in all of us. The Voice in his head that is obviously not his friend. From waterskiing behind a drag boat to “playing” with the attack dogs Titus shows there is no limit to his stupidity. Just when you think you know where he is going he tells the story of his 30 million dollar fuck up. You read it right, then he wades into the darkest year of his life all the while keeping it funny. The 30 minute story about meeting Bruce Springsteen ends this one hour and forty six minute epic in a way that will make you laugh your ass off. That is if you have any ass to laugh off after the first hour and fifteen.